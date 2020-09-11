Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 7,815 Shares

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $39.55 on Friday. Domo Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. Domo’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 501.2% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 297,571 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Domo by 30.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 233,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Domo by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 226,824 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.