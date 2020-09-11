East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after buying an additional 1,966,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after buying an additional 375,562 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 318,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

