Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $201.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.28. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.