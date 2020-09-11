Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 250,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EA opened at $127.26 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after acquiring an additional 592,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

