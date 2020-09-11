Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.69

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 745205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 million and a P/E ratio of -108.33.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

