Equifax Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EFX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $161.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 900,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,789,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 245.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

