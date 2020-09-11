Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $138.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $260,827.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,513,816 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

