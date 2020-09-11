Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier Sells 122,500 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.72 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 7,184,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $6,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

