Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

