exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

exactEarth Ltd (TSE:XCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.70. exactEarth shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.

Get exactEarth alerts:

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

exactEarth Company Profile (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the AIS messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive that gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for exactEarth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for exactEarth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.