Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.16. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,201,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364,992 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.