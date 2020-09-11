Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.77% of Fair Isaac worth $1,183,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,760,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $413.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,886,893. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

