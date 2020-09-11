Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Issues Earnings Results

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Farmer Bros has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

