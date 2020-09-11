FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $224.44 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $231.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

