Financial Review: Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) versus Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Purple Innovation and Casper Sleep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 0 0 8 0 3.00 Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67

Purple Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Casper Sleep has a consensus price target of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 47.08%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Purple Innovation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. 75.1% of Purple Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and Casper Sleep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $428.36 million 2.86 -$4.03 million $1.42 16.00 Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.73 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.90

Purple Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 0.81% 545.13% 27.34% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Purple Innovation beats Casper Sleep on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

