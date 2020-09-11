FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Reaches $167,358.83

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. FLIP has a market cap of $167,358.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

