FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

FCEL stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $573.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.15. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

