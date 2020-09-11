Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Materion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 38.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 11.2% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 239,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE MTRN opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.41. Materion Corp has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

