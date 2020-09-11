Gabelli Funds LLC Has $437,000 Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WYND. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.