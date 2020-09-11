Gabelli Funds LLC Has $460,000 Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $23.53 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,214.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $573,599.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.