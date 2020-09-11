GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Buy at Renaissance Capital

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $4.40 on Friday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.80.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

