Gloria Chen Sells 497 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72.

Shares of ADBE opened at $476.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

