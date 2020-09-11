Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.50

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.01 ($0.22), with a volume of 37448860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.70 ($0.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.72. The company has a market cap of $720.85 million and a PE ratio of -190.00.

In related news, insider Clive Latcham sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £175,000 ($228,668.50). Also, insider Gervaise Heddle sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($686,005.49).

Greatland Gold Company Profile (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

