Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Shares of Greenfields Petroleum Corp (CVE:GNF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.31. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Get Greenfields Petroleum alerts:

Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.98 million during the quarter.

About Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, the Gum Deniz oil field, and the Bahar Exploration area covering 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenfields Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfields Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.