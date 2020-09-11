Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

Shares of GH opened at $95.30 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,174,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,168.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,204,677 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

