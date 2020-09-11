HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HD Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HDS. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HD Supply by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

