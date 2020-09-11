Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 14,094 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

