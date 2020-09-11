Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.39.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.