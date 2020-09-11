Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

