Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 21,423 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AAON by 494.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,204 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,382,000 after acquiring an additional 70,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 677.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $56.09 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

