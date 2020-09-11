Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 60,814 Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 129,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,721 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 226,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HWC opened at $19.42 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

