Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.