Holocene Advisors LP Buys 10,535 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,899.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

