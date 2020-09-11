Holocene Advisors LP Buys 62,127 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 290.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 19.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

