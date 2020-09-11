Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 15,516 Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Allegion by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

