Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 22,236 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Toro by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,409,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,220.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $81.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.