Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,905,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after buying an additional 483,449 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,248,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $56,759,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

WWE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

