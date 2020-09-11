Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 175,948 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 3,687,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 2,038,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,996 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

CLF stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.