Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,161 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 262.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 692,974 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.