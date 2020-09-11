Holocene Advisors LP Grows Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after buying an additional 1,242,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 267,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $53.28 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

