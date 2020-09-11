Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.31 Million Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,958,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $8,541,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 126.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 455,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 254,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 24.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

