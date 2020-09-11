Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.38 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 495.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,856,000 after acquiring an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,869 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,972,000 after purchasing an additional 425,854 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,476,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,011,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $43.72 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.