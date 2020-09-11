Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Ryder System worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ryder System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

