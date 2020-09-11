Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

