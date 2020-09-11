Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Cabot worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cabot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cabot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

