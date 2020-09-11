Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

