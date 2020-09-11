Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 33.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Oshkosh by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 235,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

