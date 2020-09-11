Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.72 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,451,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $7,538,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.