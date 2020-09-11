Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

SIGI opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

