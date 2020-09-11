Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CIT Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CIT Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

